TOKYO Oct 13 British finance minister George
Osborne on Saturday blamed an effective German veto for the
failure of a $45 billion merger between British defence firm BAE
and European aerospace group EADS this week.
Speaking to British reporters on the sidelines of an
International Monetary Fund meeting in Tokyo, Osborne said the
transaction might have succeeded if the national governments and
the companies' shareholders had discussed it more thoroughly.
"It is not that we were committed to the deal, we just
thought it worth discussing. We have been a bit disappointed
primarily by Germany's attitude, which in effect vetoed the
deal," Osborne said.
"I would like to have found more time to discuss the
possibility of merger," he added.
Talks to create the world's largest aerospace and defence
company collapsed on Wednesday. Several sources involved in the
discussions said German Chancellor Angela Merkel had blocked the
deal, but that Britain and France were supportive.
German sources have however said they were unconvinced by
the deal's commercial logic, and were concerned the combined
company could be locked out of U.S. defence deals.
BAE is a private British company, and the U.S. armed forces
account for nearly half of its revenue. Because Washington is
reluctant to give contracts to firms influenced by foreign
governments, BAE considers minimising state control as crucial
to its business.
EADS has a more complicated share structure that gives big
influence to German and French industrial groups and the French
state. To keep its influence at the combined firm, Germany would
have had to have bought out a holding by engineering firm
Daimler.
Osborne said the British government's stance had been
straightforward.
"We had some very clear red lines: we were absolutely clear
our national security had to be protected, absolutely clear that
we wanted to protect job and investment in the UK, and we were
concerned about large shareholdings held by other countries."