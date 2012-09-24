By Rhys Jones and Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Sept 24 British Prime Minister David
Cameron has held talks with the French and German leaders in an
attempt to ensure UK interests are protected if a $45 billion
proposed merger between BAE Systems and EADS goes ahead, his
spokesman said on Monday.
European aerospace group EADS and British defence
contractor BAE announced this month that they were in
advanced talks over a merger to create an industry giant.
BAE's UK workforce stands at 35,000, while EADS has about
15,000 employees in the country.
"Given the nature of the companies' activities the
government will clearly have some involvement and we need to
ensure that the UK's public interest is properly protected,"
Cameron's spokesman told reporters at a briefing on Monday.
"We are talking to the companies to ensure that that is the
case," the spokesman said. "The prime minister spoke to
Chancellor (Angela) Merkel on Friday night and has spoken to
President (Francois) Hollande this morning."
Cameron's spokesman gave no further details about the talks
but added that the prime minister had yet to raise the issue
with U.S. President Barack Obama.
BAE, which has 40,000 staff in the United States, has a
Special Security Arrangement with the Pentagon that allows it to
work as a subcontractor on classified contracts.
Britain's cross-party parliamentary defence committee on
Monday launched an inquiry into the possible merger, which would
be the biggest shake-up in Europe's aerospace and defence sector
in more than a decade.
The influential committee said it would take evidence during
October and November to establish the impact any merger would
have on the protection of British sovereign capabilities,
defence exports, Britain's relationship with the U.S. and
European allies, and jobs and trade.
The two companies' manufacturing sites in Britain include
BAE's shipyards in Scotland and EADS' Airbus wing factory in
north Wales.
"BAE are leading talks with the British government but EADS
are very much involved - they (the government) are seeking
assurances on jobs from the Airbus side as much as the BAE
side," said a source close to BAE.
BAE received a fresh boost to its plans to merge with EADS
when former British Defence Secretary Liam Fox told the
country's Sunday Telegraph newspaper that he backed the deal as
long as important hurdles could be overcome.
"Liam Fox's support for the deal is especially significant
given his Atlanticist leanings. He is one of the key people of
the traditional (Conservative) right and without his support it
would be more complicated," said a UK defence industry official
who asked not to be named.