LONDON, Sept 12 Shares in BAE Systems
soared on Wednesday with traders citing media reports suggesting
the British defence contractor is in talks with aircraft group
EADS about a possible combination of the two
businesses.
"There is talk that they might be doing some sort of
combination with EADS, merger or joint venture talks. That's why
the shares are flying 10 percent, the market seems to want to
believe it," said Zeg Choudhry, Head of Equities Trading at
Northland Capital Partners.
At 1505 GMT, BAE shares were 9.1 percent higher, topping the
FTSE 100 leader board, with the blue chip index down 0.3
percent.
EADS shares in Paris were 2 percent lower.
BAE has a 33 per cent stake in a Eurofighter joint venture
company with EADS and Milan-listed Finmeccanica.
A spokesman for BAE was not immediately available to
comment.