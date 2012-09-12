LONDON, Sept 12 Shares in BAE Systems soared on Wednesday with traders citing media reports suggesting the British defence contractor is in talks with aircraft group EADS about a possible combination of the two businesses.

"There is talk that they might be doing some sort of combination with EADS, merger or joint venture talks. That's why the shares are flying 10 percent, the market seems to want to believe it," said Zeg Choudhry, Head of Equities Trading at Northland Capital Partners.

At 1505 GMT, BAE shares were 9.1 percent higher, topping the FTSE 100 leader board, with the blue chip index down 0.3 percent.

EADS shares in Paris were 2 percent lower.

BAE has a 33 per cent stake in a Eurofighter joint venture company with EADS and Milan-listed Finmeccanica.

A spokesman for BAE was not immediately available to comment.