FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Should ongoing talks between EADS and British peer BAE Systems lead to a merger, the Franco-German shareholder pact that ensures a delicate balance of power at the Airbus parent could be dissolved, part-owner Daimler said on Thursday.

This would open up the possibility for Daimler to finally exit its stakeholding in EADS, a spokesman for the German automotive group said in a statement.

"Since the planned transaction would also be linked to a possible dissolution of the Shareholder Pact, all options would be open to us in principle -- including the possibility of selling our stake on the open market," he said in an emailed statement.