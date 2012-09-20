(Corrects title in third paragraph to president, from prime minister.)

BERLIN, Sept 20 European aerospace group EADS is looking for a quick decision from governments on its plan to merge with British defence company BAE Systems, as France and Germany hold meetings to discuss a common position on the proposed tie-up.

"We are continuing constructive talks and hope for an agreement soon," a spokesman said on Thursday. "All the facts are on the table."

France's president, Francois Hollande, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss the merger plans at a meeting in Germany this weekend, with advisors due to meet on Thursday and Friday for preparatory talks.

France and Germany are keen to ensure they do not lose too much influence at Airbus-maker EADS. German politicians, in particular, have been calling for job guarantees.

Earlier this week, sources said BAE and EADS could walk away from a deal that would create an enlarged group worth $45 billion if too many demands were placed on them by governments.

EADS chief executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday said the companies were trying to accommodate governments' concerns and national security interests.