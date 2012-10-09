BRUSSELS Oct 9 German Defence Minister Thomas
de Maiziere on Tuesday declined to comment on the state of
negotiations between EADS and BAE Systems but
said he knew the situation well and was surprised by media
reports about it.
Earlier on Tuesday, DPA-AFX reported that the talks had
collapsed. Other media reports said France and Britain had come
closer to an agreement which would allow the companies to ask
for an extension to their merger talks by a Wednesday deadline.
"I don't intend to say anything about the state of
negotiations. I am just surprised about all the things that I
have read today," he said on the sidelines of a gathering of
NATO defence ministers in Brussels.