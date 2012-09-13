Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:
BERLIN, Sept 13 The German government has been informed about the plan for Britain's BAE Systems and Airbus owner EADS to merge and has been asked to give its support, a German economy ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
The spokesman said they were currently looking into all the relevant issues related to a planned merger.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in advanced talks to create an industry giant that would overtake rival Boeing in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in Europe and the United States.
A newspaper report saying that the government had already given its blessing to the plan has been denied by industry and political sources.
BERLIN, Feb 21 Lufthansa's maintenance arm and aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines have agreed on a new joint venture to serve growing demand for maintenance and repair of geared-turbofan engines that are used in planes such as the Airbus A320neo.
TOKYO, Feb 21 Toshiba Corp wants to pick the preferred bidder or bidders for a majority stake in its chip unit by the end of May and will hold the first round of bids next month, a source with knowledge of the plan said.