Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:
BERLIN, Sept 13 The German government has not yet given approval for Britain's BAE Systems and Airbus owner EADS to merge, German political and industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
German business daily Handelsblatt had previously reported the plan had the German government's blessing but sources told Reuters that checks were continuing and there were many tough questions that still needed to be answered.
An industry source said, however, there were encouraging signs from politicians in the countries involved that the merger could go ahead.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday that they were in advanced talks to create an industry giant that would overtake rival Boeing in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in Europe and the United States.
BERLIN, Feb 21 Lufthansa's maintenance arm and aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines have agreed on a new joint venture to serve growing demand for maintenance and repair of geared-turbofan engines that are used in planes such as the Airbus A320neo.
TOKYO, Feb 21 Toshiba Corp wants to pick the preferred bidder or bidders for a majority stake in its chip unit by the end of May and will hold the first round of bids next month, a source with knowledge of the plan said.