* Serious talks under way for months - sources
* Complex deal faces hurdles, but U.S. may approve
* Boeing CEO says company not threatened by merger
By Rhys Jones and Victoria Bryan and Andrea Shalal-Esa
LONDON/WASHINGTON Sept 12 In the biggest shakeup
in Europe's aerospace and defense sector in more than a decade,
Britain's BAE Systems and Airbus-owner EADS
said they are in advanced talks to create an industry giant that
would overtake rival Boeing in sales and contend with
shrinking defense spending in Europe and the U.S.
The proposed deal, the biggest since a 2000 pan-European
merger created EADS under joint French and German control, could
kick-start a wave of consolidation in the sector, as companies
vie for shrinking defense budgets.
Boeing CEO Jim McNerney said the Chicago-based aerospace
leader isn't threatened by such a merger, which he predicted
would mark the start of global consolidation in the defense
industry.
"I don't see this as something that is going to threaten us
fundamentally," McNerney told Reuters after a speech to the
Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.
Executives at Lockheed Martin Corp declined comment.
An EADS-BAE merger would create an entity with more balanced
commercial and military operations, a model that Boeing has
followed for some time, McNerney added.
While the complex deal faces obstacles, U.S. government
officials were not likely to block it, according to multiple
sources close to the matter who were not authorized to speak
publicly.
These sources said the companies have already held direct
discussions with U.S. officials, though no formal proposal has
been put forth yet.
Antitrust concerns in the U.S. would be minimal, given the
modest amount of U.S. military revenue generated by EADS and
BAE's trusted role on some of the most sensitive U.S. military
and intelligence programs.
"I can't see anything that's going to be problematic," said
Darren Bush, a veteran of the Justice Department who teaches law
at the University of Houston Law Center. "All the U.S. based
companies will grouse but from an antitrust perspective I'm not
sure what they can do about it."
The deal would give BAE shareholders 40 percent and EADS
investors 60 percent of a combined group with a dual stock
listing. It likely would lower costs, and the group's products
would range from Airbus commercial jets and military transport
planes to the BAE-made Tornado fighter jets and its Astute-class
nuclear-powered submarines.
"In a difficult spending environment it makes sense," said
Neal Dihora, an analyst at independent researcher Morning Star
in Chicago. "EADS has been saying they would like to have a
better balance between commercial and defence."
It also would simplify a complicated and politically fraught
ownership structure for EADS, while reducing its reliance on the
cyclical civil aircraft business. BAE, largely a defense
company, would obtain breadth in civil aircraft.
Geographically, BAE's strength in the U.S., Britain and
Saudi Arabia would complement EADS' operations in Europe.
Sources familiar with the discussions said talks began in
earnest in June, and one source close to EADS said they were the
brainchild of Marwan Lahoud, who is in charge of strategy and
marketing at EADS.
Despite its advantages, the deal faced numerous regulatory,
security and cultural hurdles and was far from certain.
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici issued a terse
statement saying the French state would decide as a shareholder
when the time comes and according to EADS governance rules.
"No one is counting their chickens just yet as it is a very
complex transaction with lots of possible pitfalls, especially
government related ones," said a British defense source close to
the talks.
The two companies have a long history of collaboration and
are partners in a number of projects, including the Eurofighter
and the European MBDA missile joint venture.
A deal would also bring BAE back into having a direct
interest in Airbus and the France-based planemaker's British
plants, having sold its 20 percent stake in 2006.
The merger would mark a turning point for BAE 13 years after
it was accused of turning its back on Europe in choosing to
concentrate on building its U.S. defense business with the
takeover of GEC Marconi in preference to merging with Germany's
main aerospace and defence group, Daimler Aerospace (DASA).
Spurned by BAE, DASA decided in the same year, 1999, to
instead go ahead and create EADS through a merger with French
group Aerospatiale and Spain's Construcciones Aeronautica
(CASA).
The companies propose issuing special shares in BAE and EADS
to each of the French, German and British governments to replace
the existing shares held by the British government in BAE and
the stakeholder deal in EADS.
If the deal goes through, EADS will also pay 200 million
pounds to its shareholders prior to completion to reflect the
fact that the two groups have traditionally had different
dividend policies.
BAE shares jumped 10.6 percent to 353 pence, giving it a
market value of nearly $19 billion, while EADS fell 5.6 percent
in Paris to give it a market value of $29.8 billion, reflecting
the 60-40 split.
One large British institutional shareholder said it was
unclear "how appropriate the 60-40 split is." But he added "The
businesses being put together probably makes sense from a
cost-cutting point of view, particularly in a time when
constrained government budgets will preclude top line growth in
defense spending."
POLITICAL TIES
A tie-up could also allow EADS to break free from its
shareholder agreement, which dictates a Franco-German balance of
power at the group.
Tensions between the two sides have been simmering this
year, notably over plans to refocus more of the group's
activities near the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse.
And a move by the German carmaker Daimler to sell
its stake in EADS has exacerbated the issue. Plans by the German
government to buy the stake, for a lack of other investors, have
reportedly drawn ire from the French side and from EADS
management, which wanted less state involvement.
If the tie-up goes ahead, the shareholder pact as it stands
would likely become obsolete.
For political and national security reasons both BAE and
EADS, which respectively contribute to British and French
nuclear deterrent capabilities, will be preserved as separate
structures and a new umbrella group would be created, likely to
be run by representatives of EADS.
Combined, BAE and EADS would have sales of about 72 billion
euros ($93 billion), based on 2011 numbers, and would have
220,000 employees worldwide. In comparison, Boeing had sales
last year of $68.7 billion, while Lockeed Martin had
sales of $46.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
EADS and BAE said that due to the sensitive nature of the
companies' defence business in countries stretching from the
United States to Saudi Arabia and Australia, they were talking
to governments around the world about the proposed deal.
They said certain defence activities would be ring-fenced
with governance arrangements appropriate to their strategic and
national security importance, particularly in the United States,
given the importance of that market to the enlarged group.
A merger of the two European companies is not expected to
raise antitrust concerns in the United States given the modest
amount of U.S. military revenues generated by EADS, according to
two sources close to the deal.
U.S.-based defence consultant Loren Thompson said a merger
of the two would create a larger enterprise that was equally
strong in commercial and military products, similar to the
strategy already pursued for many years by Boeing.
The Pentagon said it would review the proposed merger if
asked. The French government declined to comment while the
British government said it was working with the two companies to
ensure any deal would serve the public interest.
A top Pentagon official told Reuters last week that further
big budget cuts could make the U.S. Defense Department rethink
its current wariness about additional mergers among top-tier
companies in the weapons industry.
Lazard, Evercore and Perella are advising EADS while Morgan
Stanley and Goldman Sachs are with BAE.
Among BAE's biggest shareholders is UK-based Invesco Asset
Management, which owns 13.02 percent and increased its stake
last month. Its head of UK equities, Neil Woodford, is widely
regarded as one of the UK's most powerful and best-performing
fund managers.