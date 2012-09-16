By Matt Scuffham and Rhys Jones
| LONDON, Sept 16
LONDON, Sept 16 British defence group BAE
Systems is prepared to ring-fence projects such as the
Trident nuclear submarine programme to calm growing fears over
the impact on security and employment of its planned merger with
European aerospace giant EADS.
A source close to BAE told Reuters on Sunday that Trident
and Detica, BAE's cyber security arm which handles sensitive
government information, were "exactly the sort of projects" that
BAE would seek to protect under its own control should a deal to
create the world's biggest aerospace firm come off.
The two companies face swelling political obstacles to the
30 billion pound ($49 billion) deal, which is being driven
largely by the need of U.S. and European defence firms to offset
the impact of shrinking national military budgets.
The Sunday Telegraph newspaper cited senior Whitehall
sources as saying that BAE had been given a list of "red line"
issues focusing on British defence contracts.
Britain had raised a series of national security concerns
arising from the deal and would block it if they were not
resolved, it said.
There are also concerns over 10,000 jobs connected to the
EADS Airbus operations in Bristol and north Wales which could be
put at risk by the merger as the new headquarters of the merged
company would probably be in France.
The Conservative-led coalition government had made it clear
it wants the issues dealt with before lifting the threat of
using its "golden share" to block the merger, the paper
reported.
It said Britain in particular wants safeguards over the
future of the Trident nuclear submarine programme, built by BAE
in Cumbria, northern England.
Meanwhile, the Independent on Sunday reported thousands of
British jobs would be slashed if the government failed to back
the deal.
A source close to BAE told Reuters it would "always match
the workforce to the workload". The same source added that, if
the deal does go through, job losses would be minimal as there
is not much overlap between the two businesses.
Britain's Ministry of Defence and the Department of
Business, Innovation and Skills declined to comment on the
reports. The government said on Wednesday it wanted to "ensure
that the UK's public interest was properly protected".
Britain in May moved closer to renewing its Trident nuclear
weapons system, awarding 350 million pounds worth of contracts
to design a new generation of submarines, mainly to BAE.