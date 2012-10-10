LONDON Oct 10 Britain's BAE Systems is
not looking for a tie-up with another company following the
collapse of its $45 billion merger talks with Airbus parent EADS
, its chief executive and chairman said on Wednesday.
The two men, who added that the company's management would
be staying in place, said it had a very clear strategy and did
not think the company was itself a possible bid target following
the failure of the talks.
Asked if they would consider another attempt to merge with
EADS, they said only if things had changed politically.
"Certainly not unless we knew that things were extremely
different in the European governments," Chairman Dick Olver told
reporters on a conference call.
"I mean a) that they wanted it and b) that the red lines
that (Chief Executive) Ian King described earlier would be easy
to achieve. We have very good margins, we have very good quality
of earnings across all of our businesses... and we have a very
clear vision of where the growth is."
The two sides announced the collapse of the talks earlier on
Wednesday, saying they could not get agreement from the French,
British and German governments before a deadline.
Asked if the group would consider rewarding frustrated
shareholders with a share buyback, Olver replied: "We've been
very clear about the priorities for the use of capital and share
buybacks is covered in that regard and as and when the balance
sheet allows it's something we'll consider."
Asked if they would consider casting around for other deals
with other companies, he said: "no".
King confirmed the German government had been the main
sticking point in the negotiations, rather than the French and
British.
"That would be an accurate representation," he said.