FRANKFURT, Sept 12 European aerospace and defence group EADS confirmed it is in talks with BAE Systems over a "possible combination", EADS said on Wednesday.

"The possible combination is subject, amongst other things, to the approval of the board of EADS and there can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction. A further announcement will be made as appropriate," it said in a statement.

Earlier Britain's BAE Systems said it was in talks about a tie-up with EADS, the parent of Airbus, to create a European powerhouse in aerospace, defence and security. BAE shareholders would own 40 percent of the combined group and EADS shareholders the remaining 60 pct, BAE said in a statement.