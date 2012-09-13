KOETHEN, Germany, Sept 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday a possible merger between Airbus owner EADS and Britain's BAE Systems was being investigated.

In what could produce the biggest shake-up in Europe's aerospace and defence sector in more than a decade, the two companies said on Wednesday they were in advanced talks.

"This is being checked," Merkel told reporters during a visit to the east German town of Koethen.

A German economy ministry spokesman said earlier on Thursday the government had been informed about the plans and had been asked to give its support. The government was looking into all relevant issues related to a possible merger. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke, Writing by Sarah Marsh)