KOETHEN, Germany, Sept 13 German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Thursday a possible merger between Airbus
owner EADS and Britain's BAE Systems was being
investigated.
In what could produce the biggest shake-up in Europe's
aerospace and defence sector in more than a decade, the two
companies said on Wednesday they were in advanced talks.
"This is being checked," Merkel told reporters during a
visit to the east German town of Koethen.
A German economy ministry spokesman said earlier on Thursday
the government had been informed about the plans and had been
asked to give its support. The government was looking into all
relevant issues related to a possible merger.
(Reporting By Andreas Rinke, Writing by Sarah Marsh)