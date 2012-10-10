LONDON Oct 10 Talks on a $45 billion merger
between EADS and BAE Systems collapsed on
Wednesday after the governments of France, Germany and Britain
failed to reach agreement over a deal to create the world's
largest aerospace and arms group.
Britain's BAE and the Franco-German EADS had been working
towards a 1600 GMT deadline to either walk away from the talks
or seek an extension.
In a statement, BAE said it had become clear that the
interests of the governments could not be adequately reconciled
with each other or with the objectives that BAE and EADS
established for the merger.
The governments had failed to reach agreement over issues
such as where the headquarters should be based and how much the
French and German governments should own.
"BAE Systems and EADS have therefore decided it is in the
best interests of their companies and shareholders to terminate
the discussions and to continue to focus on delivering their
respective strategies," it said.
BAE said the two groups had agreed the structure of the deal
in terms of commercial, legal, management and governance
arrangements but that they had never got to the point where they
could explain it to shareholders.
"We are obviously disappointed that we were unable to reach
an acceptable agreement," BAE Chief Executive Ian King said.
"However, our business remains strong and financially
robust. We remain committed to delivering total shareholder
value and look to the future with confidence."
EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders said the Airbus owner would
continue on its "international growth path" and said its
shareholders could continue to expect "profitable growth,
excellent liquidity and programme execution based on a strong
order book".