LONDON Oct 10 Talks on a $45 billion merger of
EADS and BAE Systems collapsed on Wednesday
when the governments of France, Germany and Britain failed to
reach agreement over a deal to create the world's largest
aerospace and arms group.
Britain's BAE and the Franco-German EADS had been working
towards a 1600 GMT deadline to either walk away from the talks
or seek an extension.
In a statement, BAE said it had become clear that the
interests of the governments could not be adequately reconciled
with each other or with the objectives that BAE and EADS
established for the merger.
"BAE Systems and EADS have therefore decided it is in the
best interests of their companies and shareholders to terminate
the discussions and to continue to focus on delivering their
respective strategies," it said.