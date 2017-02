(Adds top US arms buyer decision on type of contract)

WASHINGTON Aug 18 BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L) and General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) each won contracts worth more than $439 million to develop technology for new U.S. Army ground combat vehicles, the Defense Department announced Thursday.

The Pentagon's top arms buyer in a memo signed Wednesday cleared the technology development strategy and said that a fixed-price type contract with incentive fee was appropriate for this phase of the program.

BAE Systems Land and Armaments won a $450 million contract and General Dynamics Land Systems was awarded a $439.7 million deal for the same phase of the program, the Defense Department said in its daily contract digest.

(Reporting by Jim Wolf, editing by Bernard Orr)