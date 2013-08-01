LONDON Aug 1 BAE Systems reported a 6
percent fall in first-half profit, weighed down by U.S. defence
budget cuts, and pinned hopes for double digit growth in
full-year underlying earnings per share on its Saudi jet deal
concluding.
Britain's largest defence contractor said on Thursday
earnings before interest, taxes and amoritisation (EBITA) over
the first six months of the year was 865 million pounds ($1.3
billion). Sales rose 1 percent to 8.45 billion pounds.
BAE, which makes Eurofight Typhoon jets and aircraft
carriers, said its order book rose to 43.1 billion pounds. It
increased its interim dividend by 3 percent to 8 pence per
share.
Analysts on average were expecting first-half EBITA of
885.67 million pounds and sales of 8.7 billion pounds, Thomson
Reuters data showed.