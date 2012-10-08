BRIEF-ChemChina extends tender offers for Syngenta to April 28
Feb 23 ChemChina * Says extends public tender offers for Syngenta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
LONDON Oct 8 The largest shareholder in BAE issued a long list of objections to the group's proposed $45 billion merger with EADS on Monday, including concerns over state interference, poor terms and a lack of stategic rationale.
Invesco Perpetual said the deal would also have a negative impact on the British firm's position in the United States, where it has access to sensitive defence work.
"Invesco has, on and off, owned shares in BAE for over twenty years," it said in a statement.
"Invesco believes BAE is a strong business with distinctive positions in the global defence market, especially in the U.S. and UK, and good stand-alone prospects. We look forward to discussions with the board of BAE and other BAE shareholders in the coming days."
It said it owned 13.3 percent of BAE's ordinary share capital.
Feb 23 ChemChina * Says extends public tender offers for Syngenta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
ZURICH, Feb 23 China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, it said on Thursday.
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)