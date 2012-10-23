LONDON Oct 23 A group of BAE Systems
shareholders has demanded the resignation of leading figures at
the company, following the collapse of its proposed $45 billion
merger with EADS, the Financial Times reported on
Tuesday.
In a letter to the board, shareholders called for both
chairman Dick Olver and Sir Peter Mason, BAE's senior
independent director, to stand down due to the "significant
damage" caused by the botched aerospace merger, according to the
FT.
Invesco, BAE's largest shareholder with more than 13
percent, was publicly opposed to the merger and has been joined
in the letter by two other big shareholders in criticising the
company's strategy.
The three investors, which account for about 18 percent of
the group overall, believe BAE has been too reliant for growth
on mergers and acquisitions over the past eight years and that
this has destroyed value, the FT said.
They argue that refreshed board leadership is needed both to
improve governance and to set BAE on a different course, as both
men have lost credibility, the FT said, citing the letter.
In the letter, the shareholders call for an immediate search
to find a new chairman to institute an urgent review of the
group to refocus on its core businesses, according to the FT.