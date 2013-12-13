BRIEF-Mentor Capital acquires $1.0 million of GW Pharmaceuticals
* Mentor Capital acquires $1.0 million of GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC
LONDON Dec 13 UK aerospace and defence firm BAE Systems has signed a 2 billion pounds ($3.26 billion) revolving credit facility, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.
BBB+/Baa2 rated BAE has taken advantage of competitive loan market conditions to refinance an existing 2 billion pounds revolving credit early.
That loan, which was agreed in December 2010 and was due to mature in 2015, paid a margin of 67.5 basis points (bps) over LIBOR.
Average pricing for triple B rated loans fell by 27 percent in the third quarter of 2013 to 48 bps, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The existing loan has been cancelled and replaced with the new five-year financing which has two one-year extension options and was agreed with a group of 25 core relationship banks, banking sources said.
The self-arranged facility is for general corporate purposes but will also act as a backup line for BAE's commercial paper programme. ($1 = 0.6143 British pounds) (Reporting by Tessa Walsh)
* To participate in share capital increase of UK's Atom with about 34.1 million euros ($36.0 million)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Swedish banks' Support Ratings to '5' from '2' and revised their Support Rating Floors (SRFs) to 'No Floor' from 'BBB-'. The affected banks are Nordea Bank AB, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Swedbank AB, Svenska Handelsbanken AB as well as its main subsidiary Stadshypotek. The banks' other ratings are unaffected by this rating action. This rating action follows the publicatio