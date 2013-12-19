LONDON Dec 19 British insurer Legal & General
has agreed to insure the liabilities of two BAE Systems
pension schemes, in a deal covering 1.8 billion pounds
($2.95 billion) of liabilities.
Longevity deals are a growing market for the insurance
industry in developed countries as pension schemes seek to
offset the risks and liabilities from increasing life
expectancy.
The agreement follows a 3.2 billion pound deal earlier this
year between L&G and BAE, the largest ever transaction of its
kind.
"Following the success of the transaction we completed early
in 2013, we are again pleased to have reduced the longevity risk
exposure within another two of our pension scheme arrangements,"
said Nigel Tinsley, director of group pensions at BAE.
L&G has now insured over 7.5 billion pounds of pension
scheme risk in 2013.