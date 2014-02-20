LONDON Feb 20 BAE Systems posted a 3 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, in line in analysts' expectations, and said it expected continuing U.S. budget pressures to reduce earnings per share by 5-10 percent this year compared to 2013.

European's largest defence contractor posted 2013 underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 1.925 billion pounds ($3.22 billion), up from 1.862 billion pounds in 2012.

Sales increased by 2 percent to 18.2 billion pounds, while underlying earnings per share rose 9 percent to 42 pence.

Analysts on average expected BAE to post flat full-year profits of 1.897 billion pounds, on revenues of 18.8 billion pounds, Thomson Reuters data showed. Earnings per share was on average expected to be 42.5 pence.

It raised its full-year dividend by 3 percent to 20.1 pence per share and maintained its order backlog at 2012 levels at 42.7 billion pounds.

BAE said on Wednesday it had finally agreed pricing with Saudi Arabia on their long-running Eurofighter Typhoon jet deal, after years of downgrading profit forecasts over the deal's delayed completion.