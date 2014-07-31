LONDON, July 31 Europe's biggest defence contractor BAE Systems posted a 7 percent fall in half-year profit, as expected, hit by lower military spending in the U.S. and said on Thursday that its outlook for 2014 was unchanged.

The company posted half year earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 802 million pounds ($1.36 billion), compared to a company-supplied consensus forecast of just under 800 million.

BAE warned in February that earnings would fall by 5 to 10 percent this year from the 1.9 billion pound level in 2013, due to U.S. spending cuts and the non-recurring benefit from the settlement of the Salam deal with Saudi Arabia.

"Excluding the impact of exchange translation, the Group remains on track to deliver earnings in line with our expectations for the full year," said Chief Executive Ian King. ($1 = 0.5911 British Pounds) (Reporting by Keith Weir; editing by Sarah Young)