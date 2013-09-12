LONDON, Sept 12 British engineer Rolls Royce is joining a BAE Systems team to compete for a $10 billion deal to replace the U.S. air force's ageing T-38 training jets.

BAE, along with American firms Northrop Grumman and an L-3 Communications unit, are offering the U.S. about 350 Hawk training jets. A decision over the T-X program, as it is known, was expected next year but has been pushed back due to U.S. budget cuts.

The companies said in a statement on Thursday that Rolls Royce will join the team as an engine supplier, and will lead the support and integration of the Adour Mk951 engine on the Hawk aircraft.

High value contracts like these are being fiercely fought over by defence companies as Western governments reel back spending. Other firms competing for the T-X program include Lockheed Martin and Finmeccanica's aerospace arm.