WASHINGTON Feb 27 BAE Systems Plc and Science Applications International Corp have won a chance to bid for up to $698 million orders for integration of complex communications equipment and other electronics on a range of U.S. Navy and Marine Corps ground vehicles, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The contract, which runs through February 2017, will give each of the companies an initial payment of $12,500, with the chance to bid for task orders worth a total of $698 million.

The contract is based on indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity terms, which gives the Pentagon the ability to issue specific task orders as needed over the next five years.

The orders could cover a whole range of activities, including engineering, design, testing, evaluation, and fabrication of prototype systems and other equipment for use in various strategic and tactical vehicles. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; editing by Carol Bishopric)