LONDON Aug 1 BAE Systems said on Thursday it expected its long-awaited Saudi jet deal to close in the second half of its financial year.

The group had earlier pinned its hopes on producing double-digit earnings per share growth on the conclusion of the deal.

The group also said the Saudis had appetite for the next batch beyond the 72 Typhoon jets they had ordered. This could be between a further 48 and 72 jets.