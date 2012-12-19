LONDON Dec 19 Britain's BAE Systems
warned that its 2012 earnings could be impacted should it not
reach an agreement over the pricing of a contract with Saudi
Arabia before the publication of its annual results.
The company said on Wednesday that it continued to be in
discussions with Saudi Arabia over the pricing of the contract
to supply 72 Typhoon aircraft which was signed in 2007. The
Salam deal, as it is known, is worth around 4.5 billion pounds
($7 billion).
"Should an acceptable agreement not be reached before the
group's full year results announcement, the impact on 2012
trading guidance would be to reduce the Group's underlying
earnings per share by approximately 3 pence per share," the
company said in a statement.
Of the 72 aircraft ordered, 24 have been delivered to the
Royal Saudi Air Force.