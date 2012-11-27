Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON Nov 27 Shares in British aerospace group BAE Systems rose sharply on Tuesday, with four traders citing market speculation of interest in the company from U.S. group Lockheed Martin.
"Vague rumours that Lockheed is showing interest," one trader wrote in an Email.
BAE shares were up by 2.8 percent at 320.80 pence in early afternoon trade, second-top riser on a 0.5 percent higher FTSE 100 index.
Traded volume in the stock was 40 percent of its 90-day daily average, against 33 percent for the FTSE 100.
In October, merger talks between BAE and European aerospace group EADS collapsed. sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 9795 /+44 207 542 7717; Reuters Messaging: sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 EU antitrust regulators are set to approve German engineering group Siemens' $4.5 billion bid for U.S. software company Mentor Graphics without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Tennant company announces agreement with Ambienta to acquire IPC group