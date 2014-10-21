Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
Oct 21 Bae Systems Plc :
* SilverSky acquisition
* Deal for $232.5 million (approximately 144.4 mln stg) on a cash free and debt free basis
* Proposed acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in third year following closing
* BAE Systems acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in third year following closing with post tax returns expected to exceed BAE Systems' cost of capital in fourth year following closing
* SilverSky is expected to generate sales for 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2014 of about $75 million (46.6 mln stg 1)
* Will be funded from BAE Systems' existing cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling