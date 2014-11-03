Nov 3 BAE Systems Plc :

* Bae Systems to continue M109A7 production with $142 million follow-on contract

* Received a follow-on contract from the U.S. Army to continue low-rate initial production on the M109A7 self-propelled howitzer and M992A3 ammunition carrier

* Current contract is the first of three option year awards to produce an additional 18 vehicle sets for about $142 million

* First vehicles scheduled to be delivered to the army in early 2015