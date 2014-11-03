BRIEF-Avaloq says Warburg Pincus to acquire 35 pct shareholding in company
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
Nov 3 BAE Systems Plc :
* Bae Systems to continue M109A7 production with $142 million follow-on contract
* Received a follow-on contract from the U.S. Army to continue low-rate initial production on the M109A7 self-propelled howitzer and M992A3 ammunition carrier
* Current contract is the first of three option year awards to produce an additional 18 vehicle sets for about $142 million
* First vehicles scheduled to be delivered to the army in early 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 22 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid