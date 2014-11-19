PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
LONDON Nov 19 British defence company BAE Systems said it had secured a 365 million pound ($572 million) contract as part of a deal to provide Eurofighter Typhoon jets with a new sort of radar.
The four nation-backed Eurofighter jet will in future be available with the "Captor E-Scan radar" after the deal was announced on Wednesday.
Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain, the countries involved in the Eurofighter project, had already funded the initial development of the advanced radar, before agreeing a new contract to fit the technology to the jets.
"This is a major step forward in the development of Typhoon," BAE Systems managing director of combat air Martin Taylor said in a statement.
"From the outset, the aircraft was built with capability enhancement in mind and this step is proof that we are developing Typhoon to keep it relevant for today and for the future."
Eurofighter Typhoon is produced by BAE Systems, Airbus and Finmeccanica. (1 US dollar = 0.6384 British pound) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
