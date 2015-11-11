Nov 11 Britain's BAE Systems Plc is in
advanced talks to sell its U.S. manpower and services businesses
to private equity firm Veritas Capital Management LLC for more
than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
Were an agreement to be reached, BAE would be the latest
defense contractor to shed its less-profitable government
consultancy operations in response to lower military spending.
Veritas made a new bid for the assets after BAE's efforts to
sell them to another government services contractor, Leidos
Holdings Inc, proved unsuccessful, the people said this
week.
Veritas is still trying to secure financing for the
acquisition and a deal is not certain, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. BAE and Veritas declined to
comment, while Leidos did not respond to a request for comment.
BAE announced in April it would conduct a review of the
businesses, which offer government staffing and information
technology services, after it received expressions of interest
from third parties it did not identify. In July, BAE's CEO said
the company was in no rush to sell.
"These are not businesses that we have to sell. It is not a
fire sale... It is important to note the transaction will only
occur if it creates value for our shareholders," BAE Chief
Executive Ian King said on an earnings call with analysts on
July 30.
The company has also said a sale would not affect the rest
of its U.S intelligence and security businesses, or its cyber
security operations.
Other large defense contractors have also soured on the
struggling government services sector. Lockheed Martin Corp
, for example, said earlier this year that it plans to
sell or spin off information technology and services businesses
that generate $6 billion in annual revenue.
New York-based Veritas Capital had amassed a portfolio of
government services providers. In July, Veritas acquired McLean,
Virginia-based Alion Science and Technology Corp an engineering
solutions and services that address problems relating to
national defense and homeland security.
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by David Gregorio)