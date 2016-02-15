LONDON Feb 15 British defence firm BAE Systems named Charles Woodburn to the newly-created role of Chief Operating Officer, lining up the former oil executive as heir apparent for the chief executive's role.

BAE's statement on Monday confirmed a story over the weekend that Woodburn is likely to be appointed as BAE Systems' chief operating officer before taking the top job in 12 to 18 months, according to a source close to the situation.

BAE said Woodburn, who formerly worked at oilfield services company Schlumberger and is currently chief executive at private equity-backed Expro, would join the board during the second quarter of 2016 and be paid a base salary of 750,000 pounds ($1.09 million).

($1 = 0.6889 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)