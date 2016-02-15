LONDON Feb 15 British defence firm BAE Systems
named Charles Woodburn to the newly-created role of
Chief Operating Officer, lining up the former oil executive as
heir apparent for the chief executive's role.
BAE's statement on Monday confirmed a story over the weekend
that Woodburn is likely to be appointed as BAE Systems' chief
operating officer before taking the top job in 12 to 18 months,
according to a source close to the situation.
BAE said Woodburn, who formerly worked at oilfield services
company Schlumberger and is currently chief executive at
private equity-backed Expro, would join the board during the
second quarter of 2016 and be paid a base salary of 750,000
pounds ($1.09 million).
($1 = 0.6889 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)