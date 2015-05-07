LONDON May 7 BAE Systems, the world's third-largest defence contractor by revenue, stood by its forecast for marginally higher earnings this year, and added that its performance would be biased to the second-half period.

The company said that excluding the impact of currency moves it was maintaining a forecast given in February for earnings per share to be marginally higher this year than last, guidance which partly relies on anticipated new orders for naval equipment and aircraft.

BAE, which helps build the Eurofighter Typhoon jet, supplies the Royal Navy with ships and produces combat vehicles for the U.S. Army, also said on Thursday that it continued to make good progress on new business and developing new technologies. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)