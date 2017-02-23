GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
LONDON Feb 23 Britain's BAE Systems said it expected increased defence budgets to boost its earnings by 5-10 percent this year after it met market expectations with a 7 percent rise in 2016.
The company reported underlying earnings per share of 40.3 pence on sales up 1.1 billion pounds to 19 billion pounds ($23.6 billion), with the better-than-expected rise mainly coming from foreign exchange benefits.
Chief Executive Ian King, who will retire at the end of June, said 2016 was a good year for BAE Systems.
"With an improved outlook for defence budgets in a number of our markets, we are well placed to continue to generate attractive returns for shareholders," he said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8043 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered additional insight on its efforts to remove terrorism content, a response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying * Silver hits weakest in nearly four weeks, platinum at month low (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in th