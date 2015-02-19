LONDON Feb 19 Europe's biggest defence contractor BAE Systems said it expected earnings to rise marginally this year after it reported annual earnings broadly in line with forecasts.

For 2014, BAE posted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 pence, compared with a company-supplied consensus forecast of 37.7 pence per share, in line with the company's guidance for a 5-10 percent reduction compared to the year before.

The company, which builds the Eurofighter Typhoon jet as well as aircraft carriers for Britain, said on Thursday that in 2015 earnings per share were expected to be marginally higher, a forecast which included some reliance on anticapted new orders.

The consensus forecast for 2015 earnings per share is 39.4 pence according to Thomson Reuters data.

Last year's drop in annual earnings was attributed to the absence of a one-off benefit from a price settlement with Saudi Arabia over the sale of Eurofighter Typhoons, which had boosted 2013, the conclusion of some contracts in the U.S. and currency headwinds. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)