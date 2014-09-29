LONDON, Sept 29 British defence company BAE
Systems said it remained on track to report annual
earnings in line with its guidance, even as it reported several
impairment charges.
BAE Systems said on Monday that it would take a goodwill
impairment charge of 70 million pounds ($113.6 million) against
its South African Land Systems business, which it recently
agreed to sell.
In the U.S., it said it would take a 30 million pound charge
from its commercial shipbuilding programmes, having already
taken 12 million pounds at its half-year results.
"At this time, and in aggregate, the year's earnings outlook
for the group remains unchanged," the company said in its
statement.
BAE warned in February that earnings would fall by 5 to 10
percent this year from the 1.9 billion pound level in 2013, due
to U.S. spending cuts and the non-recurring benefit from the
settlement of the Salam deal with Saudi Arabia.
BAE is due to report 2014 results on Feb. 19.
(1 US dollar = 0.6161 British pound)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)