April 24 Bae Systems Plc

* Bae systems - strategic assessment of us-based, manpower and services businesses of i&s sector

* Has engaged external advisors to support a strategic assessment of these businesses

* Assessment does not include technology/product-focused geospatial intelligence business of i&s, or group's cyber security and intelligence business, bae systems applied intelligence

* There can be no certainty that any transaction will occur. Any further announcement will be made as appropriate.