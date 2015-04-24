LONDON, April 24 Europe's biggest defence
contractor BAE Systems said it had commenced an
assessment of its U.S.-based manpower and services businesses in
its Intelligence and Security divisions.
The company said on Friday that the businesses, which span
technical, mission and IT support services that predominantly
serve the U.S. government, have generated a number of enquiries
and external interest.
As a result, it said it has engaged with external advisors
to support a strategic assessment of the businesses, which do
not include its product-focused intelligence business, or its
cyber security and intelligence business, BAE Systems Applied
Intelligence.
BAE Systems, whose profits have been hit in recent years by
government spending cuts, said it would make a further
announcement if appropriate.
