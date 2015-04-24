LONDON, April 24 Europe's biggest defence contractor BAE Systems said it had commenced an assessment of its U.S.-based manpower and services businesses in its Intelligence and Security divisions.

The company said on Friday that the businesses, which span technical, mission and IT support services that predominantly serve the U.S. government, have generated a number of enquiries and external interest.

As a result, it said it has engaged with external advisors to support a strategic assessment of the businesses, which do not include its product-focused intelligence business, or its cyber security and intelligence business, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence.

BAE Systems, whose profits have been hit in recent years by government spending cuts, said it would make a further announcement if appropriate. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Karolin Schaps)