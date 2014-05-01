LONDON May 1 Britain's Ministry of Defence and aerospace and defence company BAE Systems said on Thursday they had agreed a 125 million pound ($211 million) extension to the company's contract to provide support to the Tornado jet.

The deal will ensure that the Tornado, a veteran fighter jet which has been used in air-to-ground combat for some 20 years, is maintained ready for use until the end of its service life in 2019, they said.

Both parties said new efficiencies in managing the fleet would save the Ministry of Defence 90 million pounds on an earlier agreement.

Tornados have been used to support British operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya.

BAE said the contract sustained 600 jobs in Britain. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)