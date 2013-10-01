LONDON Oct 1 BAE Systems has signed a
five-year deal to maintain Australian low-cost carrier
Tigerair's fleet of Airbus A320 planes, marking the first major
commercial aircraft maintenance contract win for the British
defence firm.
The contract enables BAE, which traditionally supports
military air forces, to enter the aircraft maintenance market
dominated by the likes of Lufthansa Technik and MTU
Aero Engines, analysts said.
"This is a new thrust for them," said Societe Generale
analyst Zafar Khan. "It's part of the wider objective of
diversifying away from defence to do more civil work."
BAE has said that it wants to chase commercial opportunities
and expand in niche markets such as cyber security to help it
cope with falling defence spend from its biggest customers in
the U.S. and Europe.
Tigerair said it awarded the base maintenance contract,
whose value was not disclosed, based on BAE's long track record
of supplying aircraft support to the Australian Defence Force.
"This is our first major commercial aircraft maintenance
contract and we are pleased to be providing capability for a
major Australian domestic airline," said BAE's Australia
Aerospace Director Steven Drury.