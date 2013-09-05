WASHINGTON, Sept 5 Britain's BAE Systems
on Thursday said U.S. budget cuts were forcing it to
close a small facility in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania, that has
been upgrading and overhauling Bradley fighting vehicles and
other ground vehicles for nearly 20 years.
The plant, which is located southeast of Pittsburgh and
employs 113 workers, will be shut down by the end of 2013, the
company said in a statement.
"The current business environment has made this difficult
announcement necessary," Erwin Bieber, president of BAE Systems
Land & Armaments sector, said in a statement.
The move reflects mounting U.S. budget pressures, the end of
the war in Iraq, and the expected withdrawal of U.S. troops from
Afghanistan next year.
BAE said it decided to close the facility given the
completion of existing contracts at the site and the dearth of
future work for the facility.
Production work should be completed at the facility by the
end of November, with workers from the site to be let go or
moved to another site by the end of December, BAE said.
Bieber said BAE was trying to avoid closing other facilities
that do work related to the Bradley fighting vehicle, but the
company saw a "significant risk of experiencing further cuts and
impacts to jobs and communities across the country."