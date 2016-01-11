ZURICH Jan 11 Julius Baer Gruppe AG has hired Yves Bonzon to lead its newly created investment management division, the Swiss private bank said in a statement on Monday.

Bonzon was previously with Geneva-based wealth manger Pictet.

Bonzon joins Julius Baer after declining a post as chief investment officer at Swiss private bank BSI due to the struggles of its owner, Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA , a BSI spokesman said earlier.

