BRIEF-Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings acquires shares of GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES for $10 mln
* Says it acquired shares of GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES for $10 million, in Hong Kong stock exchange
ZURICH Jan 11 Julius Baer Gruppe AG has hired Yves Bonzon to lead its newly created investment management division, the Swiss private bank said in a statement on Monday.
Bonzon was previously with Geneva-based wealth manger Pictet.
Bonzon joins Julius Baer after declining a post as chief investment officer at Swiss private bank BSI due to the struggles of its owner, Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA , a BSI spokesman said earlier.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
LONDON, April 11 European shares fell on Tuesday as banks and tech stocks weighed, led lower by a slump in Dialog Semiconductor's shares, though energy stocks provided support.