ZURICH, Sept 30 Swiss private bank Julius Baer Group AG will cut jobs across the organisation as it implements a third cost-cutting round this year, Baer spokesman Jan Vonder Muehll said on Friday.

But Vonder Muehll declined to confirm a report in Swiss newspaper NZZ that 150 jobs were at stake, mainly in private banking and investment solutions.

"We're going to cut material costs but some jobs will also have to go," Vonder Muehll said, adding the savings would be made in all operations and not only in Switzerland.

Julius Baer had already implemented measures in February and June as it tried to remove underperforming staff and keep a lid on costs. It also postponed investment and cut discretionary spending.

However, Switzerland's largest listed pure private bank remains on the lookout for acquisitions and has been linked with a number of potential domestic and foreign targets since buying a minority stake in Brazil's GPS in May. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Holmes)