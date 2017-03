Aug 11 BAE Systems Plc :

* Proposed sale of its holding in BAE systems land systems South Africa (LSSA)

* Proposed divestiture of LSSA is conditional upon receiving certain regulatory and other approvals

* Proposed sale transaction will close during Q4 of 2014

* Transaction, for a total cash consideration of about 855 million rand includes sale of co's 75 pct interest in LSSA business, and sale by DGD Technologies (2001) of its 25 pct stake in business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: