May 8 BAE Systems PLC :
* Trading for the period has been consistent with management
expectations
* Our outlook remains unchanged
* Modest growth in underlying earnings per share for 2013 is
anticipated
* Subject to the continued uncertainties relating to US defence
budgets
* Outlook does not reflect the impacts on US defence spending
arising from
sequestration
* There is at this point insufficient detail on which to base
revised outlook
assumptions
* As at 7 may 2013, BAE Systems had purchased 17 million shares
for £65M under
the programme