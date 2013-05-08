May 8 BAE Systems PLC : * Trading for the period has been consistent with management expectations * Our outlook remains unchanged * Modest growth in underlying earnings per share for 2013 is anticipated * Subject to the continued uncertainties relating to US defence budgets * Outlook does not reflect the impacts on US defence spending arising from

sequestration * There is at this point insufficient detail on which to base revised outlook

assumptions * As at 7 may 2013, BAE Systems had purchased 17 million shares for £65M under

the programme