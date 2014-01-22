LONDON Jan 22 The chief executive of British
defence giant BAE Systems said he was positive on the
prospects for the Eurofighter despite the collapse of a deal to
sell the jet to the United Arab Emirates late last year.
Chief executive Ian King also told reporters in London on
Wednesday that the company's relationship with the United Arab
Emirates was "very good".
The UAE's withdrawal from the potential 6 billion pound ($10
billion) deal for 60 jets in December would not impact BAE's
impact to sell to other nations and could even elevate it, King
said, because the aircraft met the UAE's very specific, exacting
requirements.
He said the UAE pulled out after concluding that the deal
could not be made within its budget and the required time scale.