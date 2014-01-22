LONDON Jan 22 The chief executive of British defence giant BAE Systems said he was positive on the prospects for the Eurofighter despite the collapse of a deal to sell the jet to the United Arab Emirates late last year.

Chief executive Ian King also told reporters in London on Wednesday that the company's relationship with the United Arab Emirates was "very good".

The UAE's withdrawal from the potential 6 billion pound ($10 billion) deal for 60 jets in December would not impact BAE's impact to sell to other nations and could even elevate it, King said, because the aircraft met the UAE's very specific, exacting requirements.

He said the UAE pulled out after concluding that the deal could not be made within its budget and the required time scale.