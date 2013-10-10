Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
LONDON Oct 10 British defence contractor BAE Systems said its earnings could be hit by 6-7 pence per share should it fail to reach agreement on a jet deal with Saudi Arabia this year.
The group, which said it was trading in line with its expectations, also maintained its outlook.
The company said it still anticipates double-digit growth in underlying earnings per share for 2013 on expectations that it reaches a satisfactory completion to pricing negotiations with Saudi Arabia over the purchase of 72 Eurofighter Typhoon jets.
"However, should negotiations extend beyond the year end, earnings per share for 2013 would be impacted by approximately 6 to 7 pence," it said on Thursday.
It said it had achieved 5 billion pounds ($8 billion) of non-US and UK orders in the year to date and that it had so far purchased 34 million shares for 134 million pounds under a 1 billion pound share buyback program that it launched in February.
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
LONDON, March 8 The British government has forecast that it will make a 23.5 billion pound ($28.61 billion) loss on bailing out failed banks at the height of the financial crisis after a rise in the lenders' value in the last four months.
LONDON, March 8 British satellite company Inmarsat said strong demand from governments and aviation customers in the final quarter of 2016 helped core earnings for the year to rise 9.5 percent to $795 million, sending its shares to a two-month high.