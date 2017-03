LONDON Aug 20 British defence contractor BAE Systems said Linda Hudson has decided to retire as president and chief executive of its U.S. arm and would also step down as a member of the company's executive board. Hudson will remain in her post as chief of BAE Systems Inc. while a search is conducted for her successor, but will stay no later than March 31 2014, the company said. The unit has 40,000 employees and makes about $12.75 billion in annual revenue.