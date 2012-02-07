LONDON Feb 6 British defence company BAE
Systems is looking at all options to win back a $20
billion tender with the Indian air force, the company's chief
executive told the Financial Times on Tuesday.
"I will be discussing with our partners what we do next. In
my view, all options are on the table," BAE Chief Executive Ian
King was quoted by the FT as saying.
India preferred a bid from France's Dassault aviation
last month, after competing with BAE to secure a 126
aircraft contract.
Dassault's Rafale fighter jet undercut BAE's Eurofighter
Typhoon, an Indian government source told Reuters when the
contract was agreed.
The FT cited King as saying BAE was considering reducing the
price of the Typhoon, but needed to consult with its partners in
Germany, Italy and Spain on the best options open.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)